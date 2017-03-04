Slippery roads are partly to blame for two separate collisions on the Yellowhead Highway, RCMP say.

Two collisions involving 13 vehicles prompted police to close parts of Highway 16 at Jennifer Heil Way and Campsite Road.

The collisions happened around 9 a.m. and affected both the east and westbound lanes, Stony Plain RCMP said.

RCMP were asking drivers to slow down as the snow continued on Saturday afternoon. (Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP)

Two semi-trailers and four vehicles were involved in the collision in the westbound lanes and one semi-trailer and six vehicles in another, blocking the eastbound lanes. Traffic was diverted for several hours.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 16 was cleared at around 12 p.m.

RCMP were asking drivers to slow down and drive carefully as the snow and slippery conditions persisted into the afternoon.