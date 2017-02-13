A six-year-old child was flown to hospital in Edmonton following a crash between a vehicle and a sled, Saturday.
Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Parkland Acres trailer park in Lacombe, Alta.
Two children were sledding down a hill that came onto a roadway when they were struck by a vehicle, as first reported by BIG 105 FM.
One child was taken by air ambulance to Edmonton with non-life threatening injuries.
The other child, 8 was taken to hospital in Lacombe and treated for minor injuries before being released.
Colin Verbisky of Lacombe police says poor visibility was a factor.
He said "the snow hill and sledding area were obscured by large metal garbage bins and trees."