Slavo Cech spends hours alone in his south Edmonton workshop cutting, bending and welding metal into works of art.

"Metal artist, sculptor, artisan, blacksmith — I'm not big on titles," Cech says. "I do what I do."

Cech was introduced to metal work after a summer job manufacturing Christmas decorations.

Slavo Cech works in his studio shaping metal into art. (CBC)

Thirty years ago, when he started his own business, he wanted to make a mark and create something big, so he approached a downtown business.

You can still see his creation each Christmas when the trees on the Telus tower light up.

"It is quirky enough that somehow it is embraced by the city," Cech said. "Many things have come and gone since then and these seemed to resonate with people."

Cech's work has also been presented as gifts at government functions and trade missions, including to the Netherlands and China.

Cech selected the bison to represent Edmonton when commissioned to create a gift for visiting dignitaries. (CBC)

One of his bison statues was presented to Prince Edward when he was in Edmonton for the Commonwealth Games summit.

"There was a lot of pomp and ceremony and it was really neat to be part of the greeting line … that was very special," Cech said.

Cech is inspired by the appreciation of his work.

"Sometimes you are in you dark backroom, grinding and cutting … There is a lot of transference of energy that goes into creating this, not just from a metallurgical standpoint, but from the energy of the artist to the piece that he is creating," Cech said.

"So it really makes my heart feel good that there is a resonance and that people really appreciate that creation."