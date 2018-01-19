A 29-year-old Edmonton woman died late Thursday after she was critically injured in a collision on an icy northern Alberta highway.

Around 7:30 p.m., the woman was driving eastbound on Highway 2, about 26 kilometres southeast of Slave Lake, when she lost control of her small car.

Her car was stationary on the roadway when it was struck by an eastbound semi-trailer, Slave Lake RCMP said in a news release.

An SUV was then struck by the two vehicles involved in the initial collision.

The injured driver was transported to hospital in critical condition. She died shortly before midnight.

The occupants of the semi-trailer and the SUV were not injured.

Road conditions were icy and freezing rain was reported in the area, police said.

A collision analyst attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed to traffic but re-opened at 2 a.m. Friday, police said.

Slave Lake is 260 km north of Edmonton.