Flooding triggers local state of emergency in Lesser Slave River

Heavy rainfall caused waters to rise dangerously high in the Lesser Slave River area overnight with floodwaters washing out roads, knocking out power and triggering voluntary evacuations.

Highway 2, westbound out of Slave Lake, has been closed due to the flooding of Mooney Creek Bridge.

Some area residents have left their homes and others are being told that leaving low-lying areas may be necessary.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued two warnings Tuesday related to the rising water levels in the Town of Slave Lake and the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River.

A local state of emergency was declared in the M.D. of Lesser Slave River around 2 a.m. Tuesday as conditions deteriorated.

"We knew it was coming," Reeve Murray Kerik said Tuesday morning.

"It just kept coming and coming, harder and harder, and the water was getting deeper and deeper until, 'Whoa, we got a problem.' "

It has been raining hard in the region since Saturday. There were multiple power outages in the area due to high winds and downed trees.

The state of local emergency is mostly related to two areas within the district where water levels are too high, said Kerik.

Eating Creek and Marten Beach both flooded rapidly overnight and a critical emergency alert was issued by the province around 2 a.m.

Residents are being told to leave their properties due to deteriorating road access.

Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service personnel were knocking on doors in Marten Beach, encouraging residents to consider leaving the low-lying areas of the hamlet.

In Marten River, the water level is rising due to heavy rainfall and log jams are triggering localized flooding. Residents there are also being told to prepare for a possible evacuation.

About 150 people live in the two affected areas, Kerik said.

While the evacuations are voluntary, most of the people who faced imminent flooding have already left their homes, Kerik said.

"By the sounds of it, today should be our last bad day," Kerik said. "Hopefully [water levels] will start to go down fairly quickly and we'll get back to normal."

In the town of Slave Lake, parts of the sewer system are at capacity with "manholes basically overflowing," said Mayor Tyler Warman.

The town has about 12 vacuum trucks in the heavily flooded areas sucking up the water in an effort to take pressure off the system, he said.

"We've had crews out there working all through the night and they will continue working through the day," said Warman.

"Please be cautious out there. If you don't need to be in that area, stay out of out. Let the crews do their work."

A wind and rainfall warning remains in effect for Slave Lake, with up to 10 millimetres of rain expected Tuesday, with strong westerly winds at 50 km/h gusting up to 90 km/h.

"We're still supposed to have rain throughout the day here but hopefully it lessens and the waters continue to recede." Warman said.