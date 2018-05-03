Search suspended for teen who fell from bridge into Athabasca River

A search for a young man who fell into the Athabasca River southeast of Slave Lake, Alta. on Tuesday night is now considered a recovery operation.

"An exhaustive search yesterday using boats, helicopters, drones and teams of searchers on foot along the banks of the river resulted in all possible locations being checked where the youth could have survived," RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

In light of the high and fast flowing current, cold temperatures and a large amount of debris in the water, emergency crews suspended the search and moved to a recovery operation.

Slave Lake RCMP responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Tuesday that a 17-year-old from Slave Lake had fallen from the Highway 2 bridge into the river, 50 kilometres from the town.

An extensive search began immediately, police said.

RCMP Victim Services is supporting the teen's family.