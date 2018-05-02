Search underway for youth who fell from bridge near Slave Lake, Alta.

A search is underway for a youth who fell into the Athabasca River southeast of Slave Lake, Alta., Tuesday night.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. Slave Lake RCMP responded to a call that a youth had fallen from the Highway 2 bridge into the river, 50 kilometres southeast of the town.

An extensive search began immediately, police said.

RCMP, Slave Lake Search and Rescue, and the fire department are involved in search efforts, which continue Wednesday, said Cpl. Curtis Peters.

No details about the identity or age of the youth are being released. Further updates will be released when available, Peters said.

Slave Lake is about 200 km north of Edmonton.