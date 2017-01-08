More than 200 skiers from across North America raced down the hill at Sunridge Ski Area in Edmonton this weekend, vying for a spot at the ski cross world cup next year.
The Sunridge Ski Cross Challenge was Edmonton's first official ski cross race and the first race on a non-mountain in western Canada.
"Sunridge put on a great course, it's short but technical," said Kevin MacDonald, who came in second in his race.
"Perfect conditions, perfect weather. A bit chilly but we all stayed warm."
Ski cross pits four skiers against each other as they race down a course of rollers, turns and jumps, with the goal of finishing first. The fastest athletes can finish the course in about 25 seconds.
The event's NorAm Cup Race is a stepping stone for a spot on the world cup, but the event also featured a western ski cross series race to expose younger athletes to the sport.
The event was one of six races held across Canada and the U.S.
"You can have a ski cross track even if you don't have a big hill," Canada Ski Cross Sport Development Manager Lauren Kucera said.
"It's quick, it's fast and it's really exciting."