RCMP recover body of missing boater from Skeleton Lake

Boyle RCMP recovered the body of a 67-year-old man Saturday from a lake in the northern Alberta community of Athabasca County, 11 days after a boater in distress call was received.

On May 23, a witness spotted a man in the lake, calling out for help

On June 2, RCMP recovered the body of a man who had fallen out of his boat on Skeleton Lake May 23. (Skeleton Lake Stewardship Society)

On May 23, a witness spotted a man in Skeleton Lake calling out for help. It appeared the man had fallen out of his boat.

The RCMP, Lac La Biche Search and Rescue, Alberta conservation officers, and area firefighters used boats in their efforts to locate the man's body.

RCMP said the man's identity will not be released.

Skeleton Lake — about six kilometres northeast of the town of Boyle, and 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton — is a popular recreation area.

The lake is a surrounded by campgrounds, a golf course, residential neighbourhoods and a summer village. 

