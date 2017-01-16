A man who rammed his Ford F150 pickup into an Edmonton gas station in November 2015 was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Steven Cloutier was also handed a 10-year driving prohibition.

Cloutier admitted in court that he got into an argument with employees about how to prepay for gas at a Petro-Canada station at 9650 118th Ave.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Cloutier left the gas station, got into his truck and drove away. But he returned two minutes later and plowed through the front entrance and crashed into the store at a high rate of speed, hitting four people.

Cloutier pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, mischief over $5,000 and assault with a weapon.

"The vehicle had the same effect as a bomb hitting the station," provincial court Judge Mike Allen said in handing down the sentence. "It became a terrifying, life-altering day."

In determining the sentence, Allen said he took into consideration the fact that this was Cloutier's first offence. The judge also referred to a pre-sentence report that showed Cloutier had a "chaotic upbringing."

A psychological report showed Cloutier and his two siblings were neglected while growing up. He once resorted to eating wild plants, which led to food poisoning.

After driving the truck into the gas station, Cloutier told police that he "snapped" that day.

[police] asked what he would do differently, he simply said he would go to a different gas station," Crown prosecutor Mark Fernandes told court.

Outside court, defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel said he disagreed with the length of the prison sentence handed to his client.

Gerstel admitted that his client initially showed little or no remorse but said during his time in custody Cloutier has taken courses to try and better himself.

"Obviously, Judge Allen isn't privy to the conversations that I've had with Mr. Cloutier," Gerstel said. "In my opinion, Mr. Cloutier is absolutely remorseful for what happened, and he's ready to move on with his life at this point."

Several of the victims who were in the gas station that day were present in court for the sentencing but declined to talk with the media.

In a victim impact statement read during the trial, gas station employee Joseph Loutitt said after the crash he found himself wedged between the truck and rubble.

Both legs and one kneecap were broken, along with his left shoulder blade. Loutitt was confined to a wheelchair for months and can now only walk with a cane. After the sentence was handed down, Loutitt declined to speak to the media.

"My whole life has been affected," Loutitt wrote in his victim impact statement. "I cry for no reason."

Gas station attendant Yeon Kim, 48, was pinned under the truck. She is recovering from a shattered pelvis, a broken right leg, a broken jaw and kidney damage.

Her left leg was so badly injured that doctors considered amputation.

Kim was forced to move from her home because she could no longer climb stairs after the accident.

The Crown asked for a sentence of five to seven years and a 10-year driving ban.

The defence was seeking a jail term of two years less a day and a five-year driving ban.

Cloutier was given credit for time served in pre-trial custody. He has four years and 91 days left on his sentence.

