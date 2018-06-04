Woman, 20, dies in single-vehicle rollover near Slave Lake, Alta.

A woman has died following an early morning single-vehicle rollover Sunday near the hamlet of Smith, in northern Alberta.

Around 4 a.m. a Honda Civic heading south on Highway 2A lost control and rolled in the west ditch, coming to rest in a wooded area, said RCMP in a new release.

The 20-year-old female driver was pronounced dead on scene.

An 18-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both of the women were residents of Slave Lake, Alta.

The RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Smith is about 73 kilometres east of Slave Lake in the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River.