Edmonton police are looking for an unknown number of suspects after a shooting in a west end residential neighbourhood Friday night.

Police got a call from someone who heard several gunshots at around 9 p.m. in the area of 99th Avenue and 163rd Street, Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the west detachment told CBC News on Saturday morning.

When police arrived, two men in two separate vehicles were suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A third vehicle had approached them and it was reported shots were fired at close range into the two occupied vehicles, Leathem said.

The driver in one vehicle and a passenger in the other vehicle were injured. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured sedan, which they said drove away to the east before police arrived.

There's no description of the alleged suspect or suspects. The victims in the vehicles are not cooperating with the investigation, police added. They're asking anyone in the area on Friday night to contact them.