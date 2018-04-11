Skip to Main Content
Homicide confirmed in shooting death of man near northeast Edmonton community hall

Notifications

New

Homicide confirmed in shooting death of man near northeast Edmonton community hall

Autopsy has concluded that Abdiqani Hussen, 23, died following an early-morning social function near the Evansdale Community Hall.

Abdiqani Hussen, 23, died following an early-morning social function in Evansdale

CBC News ·

A man killed in a shooting incident near a northeast Edmonton community hall on the weekend was a victim of a homicide, police confirmed Wednesday.

An autopsy has concluded that Abdiqani Hussen, 23, of Edmonton, died from a gunshot wound following a social function early Sunday near the Evansdale community hall, 9111 150th Ave.

Residents in the Evansdale neighbourhood reported hearing gunshots at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Edmonton Police Service. When police arrived, officers learned that an injured man had been rushed to a medical centre by family members.

He later died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us