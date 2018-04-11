Homicide confirmed in shooting death of man near northeast Edmonton community hall

A man killed in a shooting incident near a northeast Edmonton community hall on the weekend was a victim of a homicide, police confirmed Wednesday.

An autopsy has concluded that Abdiqani Hussen, 23, of Edmonton, died from a gunshot wound following a social function early Sunday near the Evansdale community hall, 9111 150th Ave.

Residents in the Evansdale neighbourhood reported hearing gunshots at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Edmonton Police Service. When police arrived, officers learned that an injured man had been rushed to a medical centre by family members.

He later died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.