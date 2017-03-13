A man was taken to hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a police shooting in northeast Edmonton.

Officers responded to a complaint about an armed man at the intersection of 50th Street and 137th Avenue at about 11:30 a.m., police said.

One officer discharged his firearm, police said in a news release.

Tyler Logan was near the intersection and said he heard three gunshots.

Police mark a rifle found at the shooting scene on 50th Street. (CBC)

Moments later, he saw police "coming from all directions, really quick."

Another witness told CBC News she saw a person lying on the street in the middle of the intersection with another person dressed in black with a rifle.

"I saw someone dressed in black, I assume a police officer, with a very large gun sort of in the middle of the intersection, running towards someone on the ground," said Marina Willans, an employee at the nearby Red Robin restaurant.

A police car blocks an intersection as an ambulance rushes to the Royal Alexandra Hospital following a shooting in northeast Edmonton late Monday morning. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Willans said she did not hear any gunfire.

The person on the ground appeared to be a man, she said.

The shooting comes five days after an officer shot and killed Vitaly Savin during a traffic stop in southwest Edmonton. Sources told CBC News that Savin came at the officer with a large knife.

ASIRT is investigating Thursday's shooting.

ASIRT investigates all incidents involving police in Alberta that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.