Homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting west of downtown Edmonton early Sunday morning left a man dead and a woman injured.

Edmonton police say they received reports of shots fired in the area of Jasper Avenue and 116th Street at around 1 a.m.

After being shot, a man and woman fled in a black SUV, police said in a media release.

Emergency workers found the man dead in the area of 109th Street and 104th Avenue. Detectives determined the man was ejected from the speeding vehicle, police said.

The woman was found at a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.