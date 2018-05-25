Shooting death in southwest Edmonton investigated as homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was fatally shot in southwest Edmonton early Thursday.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 111th Street and 23rd Avenue, police said in a news release Friday.

A short time later, police were told a 25-year-old man had arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds. The man died around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.