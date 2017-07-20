A male teacher from the Elk Island Public School Division has been charged with sexual offences against a female student.

Graeme Patrick Forsyth, 32, of Strathcona County, has been charged with sexual interference, sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Graeme Patrick Forsyth taught at Bev Facey high school in Sherwood Park. (Bev Facey Community High School)

It is alleged the offences took place between May 1, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2015, police said

The victim and her family are being offered support from the Strathcona County victim services unit.

Forsyth was a teacher at Bev Facey Community High School in Sherwood Park, and was head coach of its wrestling team in March.

In a media release Thursday, Elk Island Public Schools said it was aware of the allegations against the teacher.

"As a result of this investigation, and in the interests of ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, steps were taken to ensure that the teacher was no longer in a position to interact with EIPS students," the school division said.

Forsyth has been released with several conditions.

His next court appearance is set for Aug. 30 in Sherwood Park provincial court.