RCMP are looking for a suspect after a woman was pulled off a treed path and sexually assaulted in Sherwood Park.

The incident happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m., police say.

The woman was walking east on a dirt path off Cloverbar Lane when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her waist and pulled her into tall grass beside the path, where she was sexually assaulted.

She managed to break free and yell for help, while the man ran west up the path towards Cloverbar Lane. The woman, who was not injured, then called police.

The suspect is described as a white man, six feet tall and around 200 to 250 lbs. He has a fair complexion, short brown hair and is balding.

He was wearing a white golf shirt, blue jeans and skateboard shoes.

"We did search the area, we're still working on neighbourhood inquiries, looking at any surveillance in the area that might capture any glimpse of the suspect," Const. Chantelle Kelly said.

"At this point, we don't have any reason to believe that people should avoid the area."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP