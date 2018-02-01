Strathcona County RCMP are looking for suspects who stole more than $100,000 worth of meat from a Sherwood Park distributor.

The suspects broken into a locked trailer at Fin's Seafood Distributors on Cree Road around 1 a.m. on Jan. 22, police said.

They stole several pallets of crab, salmon and steak.

Police released photos of two vehicles the suspects used to steal the meat in hopes the public would recognize them.

The first vehicle is described as a dark blue Dodge Caravan with a front plate or decal on the front bumper.

The second vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-150 truck with a burnt-out passenger taillight.

Police are also looking for this blue Dodge Caravan. (RCMP/Supplied)

The F-150 pickup may have a plate on the back rear window, police said. (RCMP/Supplied)

The silver truck may have a black liner and plate in the rear window on the driver's side.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.