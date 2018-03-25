RCMP investigating sudden death east of Sherwood Park
Police offered few details, but said in a news release Sunday morning the area they're investigating is near Highway 16 east of Sherwood Park.
RCMP are investigating a sudden death east of Sherwood Park.
No further details are being released at this time, police said.