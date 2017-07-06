A 22-year-old Sherwood Park man has been arrested and charged after an April hit and run that left a gas-bar employee with serious injuries.

The man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and theft under $5,000, RCMP said Thursday.

He has been remanded into custody. His next court appearance is set for July 19 in Sherwood Park.

Just before 3 p.m. on April 22, an employee of the Superstore gas bar on Baseline Road in Sherwood Park was seriously injured when he was run over by a truck driven by a man who hadn't paid for his gas.

The employee had been trying to intervene, witnesses told police.

The injured worker was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The truck was seized April 23 in Sherwood Park after RCMP received a tip from a member of the public.