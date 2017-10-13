A 36-year-old man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Sherwood Park, Strathcona County RCMP say.

A Chevrolet Cobalt was southbound on Highway 216, just north of Wye Road in Sherwood Park, when it lost control at about 6 p.m. and struck a light post.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst went to the scene to help investigate the cause of the crash. Road conditions are not believed to have been a factor.

The dead man's name will not be released. His next of kin have been notified.