A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 21 south of Sherwood Park.

Emergency crews were called to the scene early Wednesday morning. As of 5:30 a.m. Strathcona RCMP had called in a collision analyst to assist officers in their investigation.

Traffic was being rerouted from Highway 21 to Highway 14, but has since been reopened.

No further details on the crash or the identity of the deceased are being released by investigators at this time, but an update from RCMP is expected by Wednesday afternoon.