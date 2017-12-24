A woman is in hospital with critical injuries and a man is in police custody after a string of collisions involving stolen vehicles in Sherwood Park Saturday.

It all started at about 11:50 p.m., when a Mercedes Benz SUV collided with a car at a Baseline Road intersection, said RCMP in a news release Sunday.

The 21-year-old woman who had been driving the car was taken to an Edmonton hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The man driving the stolen Benz abandoned the SUV and then stole a Honda Accord from a bystander who had stopped to help, police said.

The suspect then drove off in the Accord.

He crashed the car into a pole at Baseline Road and Cloverbar Road and fled on foot. Police said he broke into a home, took keys to a Ford Explorer and then took took off in that stolen vehicle, police said.

Then he crashed the Explorer into a fence and fled on foot.

At about 2:20 a.m., police found the suspect in the Clarkdale neighbourhood and arrested him. RCMP said the 26-year-old man was wanted on several warrants out of Manitoba.

The man now faces 19 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at a collision scene.

He may be spending Christmas in jail, as charges have not been sworn and he'll remain in custody until a bail hearing.

RCMP called it a thoughtless crime.

"This is such an unnecessary, tragic incident involving so many innocent people in our community," said RCMP Sgt. Brad Golinsky. "Our hearts go out to the family of the young female involved in this collision."

RCMP continue to investigate.