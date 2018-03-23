The early-rising Edmonton AM crew braved icy highways and howling winds Friday to broadcast live from Sherwood Park.

CBC Radio host Mark Connolly and the crew spent the morning at Millennium Place recreation centre, inviting listeners to watch the show in action.

While the morning was billed as the 'spring break edition' of Mark About Town, a wet storm arrived just in time to put a bit of an icy damper on the morning commute. 

Snow sherwood park

A cold, wet snow blew into Alberta Friday morning. (CBC)

While a cold wind was howling outside Millennium Place, inside there was plenty of warm conversation and hot coffee. 

Dozens of listeners — and gym lovers — endured the blustery weather for some lively early-morning radio. 

A big thanks from Edmonton AM to everyone who made the morning a success.

 
Edmonton AM

Mark Connolly and Garrette McGowan chat about the weather. (CBC)

CBC

The morning got started bright and early with a conversation with Leah Wirun, assistant facility supervisor, Millennium Place. (CBC)

CBC

Ali Dixon helped kept listeners well supplied with CBC tuques. (CBC)

CbC

A part of the morning show was broadcast to television listeners back at home. (CBC)