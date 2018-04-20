Embattled Sherwood Park doctor has licence lifted early by college

A Sherwood Park doctor has had his licence to practise medicine suspended indefinitely after he refused to comply with conditions imposed by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

"Dr. Vincenzo Visconti's practice permit is suspended indefinitely as of 12:43 p.m. today, April 20, 2018, due to his failure to abide by conditions placed on his practice by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta," the college said in a statement posted Friday on its website.

Visconti cannot see patients or practice medicine pending the outcome of a discipline process currently underway, the college said.

Visconti, 61, was the sole physician at the Brentwood walk-in clinic in Sherwood Park.

Patients who use the clinic are advised to call Health Link by dialing 811 for assistance in finding another physician.

A week ago, the college invoked section 65 of the Health Professions Act and announced it would suspend Visconti's licence as of April 27.

At the time, the college said Visconti would be allowed to see patients in his office from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. until that April-27 deadline.

But on Friday, the college said the physician had failed to abide by the conditions imposed on his practice; for that reason, his licence was suspended on Friday afternoon.

The doctor faces two criminal charges for allegedly defrauding the government of Alberta of more than $5,000 "by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means," according to court documents.

The college has said the licence suspension is not related to those fraud charges.