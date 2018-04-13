Sherwood Park doctor suspended over fears his practice poses 'continuing risk to patients'

Invoking what it called a "last resort" section of the Health Professions Act, the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta announced Friday it will suspend a Sherwood Park doctor from practising medicine "in any respect."

The college told Dr. Vincenzo Visconti on Friday that his licence will be suspended indefinitely as of April 27.

In a statement, the college said it was suspending Visconti's licence under section 65 of the Health Professions Act.

"Section 65 is a last resort," college registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said in the statement. "We use it only in the rarest of cases, where we believe a physician's practice represents a continuing risk to patients."

Visconti currently faces two criminal charges for allegedly defrauding the government of Alberta of more than $5,000 "by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means," according to court documents.

Over the next weeks, Visconti will be allowed to see patients in his office from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the college said.

"He has been ordered to inform patients of the impending closure of his practice."

Patients can call Health Link at 811, where staff will help link them with other physicians.

Suspended in 2012

In 2012, Visconti was suspended for practice for 30 days after he was convicted on 31 counts of professional misconduct.

The convictions related to the way he treated nine patients with respiratory issues between 2002 and 2005.

The case involved billing irregularities and improper charting, according to court documents.

Court documents also show that Visconti was sued in 2002 for $2.3 million by a number of patients. But it's unclear whether the case was settled.

"It's a sad day when we have to stop a physician from practising," McLeod said in Friday's statement. "But when there's no other option, it's our job and we do it."