Sherwood Park doctor suspended over fears his practice poses 'continuing risk to patients'

Invoking what it called a "last resort" section of the Health Professions Act, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta announced Friday it will suspend a Sherwood Park doctor from practising medicine "in any respect."

The college told Dr. Vincenzo Visconti on Friday that his licence will be suspended indefinitely as of April 27.

In a statement, the college said it was suspending Visconti's licence under section 65 of the Health Professions Act.

"Section 65 is a last resort," college registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said in the statement. "We use it only in the rarest of cases, where we believe a physician's practice represents a continuing risk to patients."

Visconti currently faces two criminal charges for allegedly defrauding the government of Alberta of more than $5,000 "by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means," according to court documents.

Over the next weeks, Visconti will be allowed to see patients in his office from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the college said.

"He has been ordered to inform patients of the impending closure of his practice."

Patients can call Health Link at 811, where staff will help link them with other physicians.

"It's a sad day when we have to stop a physician from practising," McLeod said in the statement. "But when there's no other option, it's our job and we do it."

Suspended in 2012

In 2012, Visconti's practice was suspended for 30 days after he was convicted on 31 counts of professional misconduct.

The convictions related to the way he treated nine patients with respiratory issues between 2002 and 2005.

The case involved billing irregularities and improper charting, according to court documents.

Court documents also show that Visconti was sued in 2002 for $2.3 million by a number of patients. But it's unclear whether the case was settled.

Patient killed by police in 2015

Visconti was granted "interested party" status in October 2017 at a fatality inquiry into the death of an Edmonton man who was killed by a police officer.

Michael David Perreault was shot to death by an Edmonton police officer in May 2015 after he wounded the officer's partner with a sawed-off shotgun.

Perreault had a lengthy criminal record and a long history of abusing both legal and illegal drugs.

In the two months before his death, Perreault saw Visconti on 10 separate occasions at his office in Sherwood Park. Seven of those visits were billed to Alberta Health Services as home visits, according to the fatality inquiry report.

Visconti noted that Perreault had a "history of chronic narcotic dependent pain syndrome, cocaine use, and a previous diagnosis of anxiety," the report said.

Visconti refilled prescriptions for benzodiazepines, a muscle relaxant and an opiate and wrote Perreault a prescription for fourteen 80-mg tablets of oxyneo, or the equivalent, every seven days in the weeks before his death.

At the time of his encounter with police, Perreault would have appeared impaired, given the combined effects of the prescription drugs he was taking and the methamphetamine he had used, Dr. Craig Chatterton, the deputy chief toxicologist, testified at the inquiry.

One recommendation made by the inquiry judge called on all health-care professionals to be more vigilant about monitoring their patients for misuse of opioid pain medications.

One aspect of the opioid crisis in Alberta is "the misuse and diversion of prescription opiate pain medication," provincial court judge Jody Moher wrote in the fatality inquiry report.