A 19-year-old Sherwood Park man who worked as a day-camp counsellor has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Edward Vukovic was arrested after an 11-month investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, police said Thursday in a news release.

Vukovic had been employed as a day-camp counsellor at the Strathcona Wilderness Centre in Strathcona County for the past two years, police said. Though he was in a position of authority, ICE said it currently has no evidence to suggest any offences took place against children who attended the camps.

The investigation began in August 2016 after ICE received a referral from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre.

Police said ICE teams, with the assistance of Strathcona County RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence in Sherwood Park on July 13, 2017. Several electronic devices were seized, and a search revealed child exploitation material.

The devices, police said, have been sent to ICE's forensic team for a more thorough examination.

Vukovic was released on bail with a number of conditions, including: not possessing a computer or telecommunication device capable of accessing the internet; not being in a public place or in a private home with anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision; and not working or volunteering anywhere children under 16 may be present.

Officials in Strathcona County said Thursday in a statement that Vukovic's last day at work was July 12, 2017.

"Strathcona County has not received any information from ALERT or any other source to suggest any offences took place against children who attended the camps," the county statement said.

"Strathcona County takes the safety and care of all its guests seriously. All Strathcona County leaders working with children or vulnerable populations must meet the highest industry standards for recruitment. All prospective candidates are required to provide both criminal records and vulnerable sector checks and their references are checked."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police.