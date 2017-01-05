With the expectations of an entire country on his shoulders, Sherwood Park's Carter Hart will hit the ice tonight hoping to duplicate Wednesday's performance, when he shut down Sweden at the world junior hockey championship.

Hart was tapped to replace a struggling Connor Ingram eight minutes into the semi-final game and stopped all 28 shots he faced.

"Being a world junior goalie is not always a fun thing, with the pressure," said his physical trainer Phillip Daly. "But it doesn't surprise me what he did last night."

Hart, 18, trains with Daly when he's home in Sherwood Park, just outside Edmonton.

"I couldn't be more proud of the kid," said Daly, who has worked with the goalie since Hart was 15.

"But at the same time, it doesn't surprise me.

Phillip Daly, owner of First Line Fitness Training in Sherwood Park, trains Everett Silvertips goalie Carter Hart when he's home. (CBC)

"He's one of those kids who always loves the pressure and always strives to be at the next level."

Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed Hart will start in the final game against the U.S., which starts at 6 p.m. MT.

Hart was expecting to sit out last night's match for the third game in a row. But after he was sent in, he was unbeatable despite a few close calls.

"It was almost a blessing, in that he was able to come in without having to think about starting the game," Daly said.

At the same time, Hart was lucky to enter the game as early as he did, still warm from his pre-game routine, Daly said.

Hart plays junior hockey for the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League.

He was selected in the second round by the Philadelphia Flyers in June, the first goalie picked in the draft.