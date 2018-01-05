Around this time in 2017, Carter Hart was eating eggs and toast for breakfast, his routine for years, preparing for one of the biggest hockey games of his life.

On Friday, the Sherwood Park goaltender went through the same routine as he got ready for his second chance with Team Canada to play for the gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo, N.Y.

Hart is in net for the Canadian team, which faces Sweden in the gold medal match, at 6 p.m. MT Friday night.

Some call his unique behaviours a superstition — but his mother Shauna Hart says it's a routine Carter has had since he was young.

"He's been that way since he was like, 10," Shauna Hart told CBC's Radio Active Friday. "He's been preparing for all this."

Carter Hart, 19, backstopped Team Canada during last year's World Junior tournament in Montreal. The gold medal game went into overtime, with Canada losing to the U.S. 5-4 in a shootout.

Shauna Hart said Carter didn't dwell on the loss too much. He didn't watch the tape of the match, just headed back to work playing for the Everett Silvertips of the WHL. He went on to win the WHL's goaltender of the year award.

This year, his stats are even better than his award-winning year. He has a 1.32 goals against average and a .961 save percentage, which is leading the WHL in both categories by a huge margin.

With his sights set on a reprise of last year's medal match, the Philadelphia Flyers prospect has continued his stellar play during the tournament, posting a 1.58 goals against average and a .940 save percentage.

He's hoping to extend that to the team's final game against the Swedes.

"Carter sounded very good last night — healthy, happy, excited, nervous — all those feelings they're all experiencing," his mom said.

Last year's shootout loss in the gold medal game to the Americans still stings for Hart and other returning teammates. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

She'll be watching her son in net — but Carter is not the only player she'll be keeping an eye on.

"I do watch the D very closely, because the defence is very important for a goalie's parent," Shauna Hart said. "But we have amazing defencemen. I must say, I'm very proud of the boys that are here this year."

Hart's dad, John, will also be watching the game — though he likely won't be able to sit still. "He just walks around and watches the game on his own because I think he feels more relaxed that way," she said.

Whomever or however they're watching, both parents are hoping Team Canada takes home the gold.

"They figure this is the year for redemption," she said. "It would be a huge honour."

