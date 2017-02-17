A sheriff was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a firearm was discharged inside an armoury locker at the Edmonton courthouse.

"We can confirm a Justice and Solicitor General employee with the Sheriffs Branch was transported to hospital this morning after an incident in a secure, non-public area of the Edmonton Law Courts," Alberta Justice spokesperson Dan Laville said in an emailed statement.

"At this time, there is no danger to the public or staff at the courthouse."

Police said they were called to a weapons complaint just after 10 a.m. at the Law Courts Building, 1A Sir Winston Churchill Square.

The only person involved was a courthouse staff member.

"The EPS has investigated this incident and determined it to be non-criminal in nature," a police spokesperson said in a brief emailed statement.