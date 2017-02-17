A sheriff injured Friday morning after a firearm was discharged inside an armoury locker at the Edmonton courthouse is in hospital in stable condition, the justice department says.

Counselling and trauma support services are being offered to staff at the courthouse and members of the sheriffs branch, Alberta Justice spokesperson Dan Laville said in an emailed statement.

Police were called to a weapons complaint just after 10 a.m. at the Law Courts Building, 1A Sir Winston Churchill Square.

The incident happed in a secure, non-public area of the Edmonton Law Courts. The public was never in any danger, Laville said.

The only person involved was a courthouse staff member.

"The EPS has investigated this incident and determined it to be non-criminal in nature," a police spokesperson said in a brief emailed statement.