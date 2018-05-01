New name could be in the works for Edmonton's Shaw Conference Centre

The Shaw Conference Centre, one of the most distinctive buildings in downtown Edmonton, could get a new name.

The naming rights for the convention facility expire Dec. 31 and the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation is accepting submissions until May 25 for a new naming deal.

"It's a great opportunity for an organization to really align itself with one of, we feel, Canada's top performing convention centres," said Imran Gill, marketing and communications manager for the centre at 9797 Jasper Ave.

The centre hosts about 650 events each year with 500,000 guests, Gill said Tuesday on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"The amount of brand exposure an organization can receive through this can be significant," he added.

Shaw Communications Inc. became the first corporate sponsor of the convention centre in 1997, Gill said.

The 20-year naming deal cost Shaw $5.5 million.

What should the new name of the Shaw Conference Centre be? A local corporation, a local sports star or something completely different? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yeg</a> —@MarkConnollyCBC

Something that recognizes the history of the location would be informative, interesting, and educational. —@dirklancer

Elevator Hell —@Maytheforest

<a href="https://twitter.com/MarkConnollyCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkConnollyCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GarretteMcGowan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarretteMcGowan</a> Stairsy McStairson Centre —@RedinEd63

Shaw will also have an opportunity to submit a proposal, said Gill.

The criteria for an applicant is outlined in a request for proposal that can be viewed online at the Alberta Purchasing Connection.

The hope is to get a 10-year deal at minimum, said Gill.

While no dollar figure is suggested, Gill said the Edmonton market has grown considerably since 1997.

"The Edmonton market has much more value I would say than it did in 1997," Gill said.

EEDC will select one winning proposal and that selection will go before city council for approval.