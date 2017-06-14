The first Indigenous woman inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame earned a new honour Wednesday.

Sharon Firth of the Gwich'in First Nation has been awarded an honorary doctorate of laws from the University of Alberta.

A residential school survivor, Firth went on to become one of the most decorated members in the history of Canada's national cross-country ski team, representing the country at the Winter Olympic Games and on the Nordic World Cup circuit.

Firth, a member of the Order of Canada, was recognized by the university for her commitment to being an "outstanding athlete and inspiring role model for all Canadians."

Firth addressed the spring convocation ceremony Wednesday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, saying, "I take this honour very seriously. It not only shows the evolution of Canadian societal norms, but on a more universal note it shows the good that all human beings are capable of."