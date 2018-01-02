Shane Tym admitted in court Tuesday he "had a choice in life and made the wrong one" when he shot a man to death during a drug deal three years ago.

Tym was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter for killing Adrian Gregory, 30, whose body was found in a burned Jeep in an industrial area in Sherwood Park in December 2014.

Tym, 30, killed Gregory, the father of one, with a shotgun blast. He also shot Jeremy Pershaw, who survived, then set fire to the Jeep the two men were in.

Tym apologizes to victim's family

The Chilliwack, B.C., native apologized to Gregory's family in a prepared speech, saying he has tried to work through his anger problems by mentoring others behind bars and by turning to religion.

"I have and will continue to repent my actions," he said.

RCMP investigate the crime scene in a Sherwood Park industrial park in December 2014. The body of Adrian Gregory was found in the burned-out Jeep. (CBC)

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Douglas Mah granted Tym credit for time served at the Edmonton Remand Centre since his arrest in 2015.

Mah also sentenced Tym to six years for aggravated assault for shooting Pershaw. That sentenced will be served concurrently.

He urged Tym to stay out of trouble behind bars and to continue to think about Gregory's family.

"You are right to feel remorse and sorrow, because you took a human life," Mah said.

Tym's co-accused, Sarah Posthumus, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter during her trial late last year.

She was sentenced to 90 days and has since been released.