Edmonton teenager Shamit Shome took another stop up the pro soccer ranks Friday, chosen by the Montreal Impact in the second round (41st overall) at the MLS SuperDraft.

MLS bought the 19-year-old midfielder from FC Edmonton of the NASL and made him one-half of its inaugural Generation Adidas Canada class, signing the youth international to a contract that won't count against the Impact's salary cap.

Montreal liked Shome's poise and experience at such a young age. A cool head, Shome is good at connecting teammates on the pitch.

"He's good on the ball, comfortable in possession ... And he has professional experience," said Impact technical director Adam Braz. "I think that's a big plus — understanding what it takes at the pro level."

Shome, a nominee for Canadian under-20 player of the year, saw plenty of action for the Eddies in 2016. He logged 1,729 minutes in 29 appearances in all competitions and captained the national under-20 team.

Shamit Shome (right) battles for the ball during an under-20 international soccer match. (The Canadian Press)

Braz said he did not expect Shome to be around by the time his second-round pick came round.

The two other Canadian teams did not bite. Toronto passed on both Shome and fellow Canadian Generation Adidas youngster Adonijah Reid, trading its two second-round picks to Chicago for allocation money. Vancouver used its second-round pick on a New Zealand defender.

Shome celebrated getting drafted and going to a Canadian club. But he also talked of his ties to FC Edmonton whose academy and coach Colin Miller helped develop him.

"It's definitely bittersweet [leaving] but there's a time where you have to take that jump and take that risk. Me and my family just thought this could be the right time," he said.

Language should not be a barrier in Montreal. Shome says his French is "not bad."

"I need to work on it a bit more but simple French isn't that bad."