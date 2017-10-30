Police have released a composite sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman this summer on a walking trail in Sherwood Park.

The incident happened on Aug. 14 at around 5:30 p.m., RCMP said. A woman was walking east on a dirt path off Cloverbar Lane when she was approached from behind by a man. He grabbed her waist and pulled her into tall grass beside the path, where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman broke free and yelled for help as the man ran west up the path towards Cloverbar Lane. The woman, who was not injured, then called police.

The suspect is described as a white man, six feet tall and around 200 to 250 pounds. He has a fair complexion, short brown hair and is balding. (Supplied/RCMP)

The suspect is described as a white man, six feet tall and around 200 to 250 pounds. He has a fair complexion, short brown hair and is balding.

He was wearing a white golf shirt, blue jeans and skateboard shoes.

Police have now released a composite sketch of the suspect.

In August, police said they were searching the area and looking at surveillance footage that might offer a glimpse of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP.