A 49-year-old man charged with sexual assault involving a six-year-old girl may have had access to other children, say Edmonton police.

The Edmonton man assaulted the girl twice this summer at his home in the city, police said Thursday.

Harvey William Leroux was arrested on Oct. 24 following an extensive investigation and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, police said.

Police believe Leroux befriended mothers with young children in an attempt to gain their trust and gain access to their children.

Police released a photo of Leroux because they believe he may have had similar contact with other children.

Leroux is described as 5' 9" tall, 160 lbs., cross-eyed and usually wears glasses.