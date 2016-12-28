A 26-year-old man is recovering in hospital after his vehicle rolled off a remote northern Alberta highway, trapping him inside the wreckage for more than 12 hours in the cold.

Spirit River RCMP were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Boxing Day after a driver noticed a crashed Chrysler 200 in the ditch on Highway 733 near Sexsmith.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver alert and conscious but suffering from hours of exposure, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News Wednesday.

Throughout the night, temperatures had plunged well below -20 C with a windchill near -30 C. The driver told his rescuers that he had crashed into the ditch the night before.

Wanham firefighters had to use the jaws of life to rescue the man was who airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who was in the area visiting relatives in DeBolt, had been reported missing by family members the night before.

Sexsmith is approximately 470 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and 20 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.