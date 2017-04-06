A 34-year-old man faces sex charges in connection to a string of assaults over eight months at city bus stops.

Three women and six girls under the age of 16 ​told police they were sexually assaulted at or near bus stops between August 2016 and March 2017, predominantly in northeast Edmonton.

The complainants were either walking on a sidewalk or waiting at a bus stop when the crime occurred, police said.

Rodrigo Castro was arrested last week, two weeks after the most recent assault, and charged with nine counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.​

The incidents occurred:

Aug. 10 at 1:50 p.m. near 97th Street and 75th Avenue

Oct. 14 at 9:44 a.m. near 47th Street and 121st Avenue

Nov. 8 at 8:10 a.m. near 55th Street and 118th Ave

Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. near 25th Street and 146th Avenue

Dec. 2 at 9:10 a.m. near 64th Street and 118th Avenue

Dec. 2 at 9:15 a.m. near 50th Street and 118th Avenue

Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m. near 59th Street and 118th Avenue

Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. near 48th Street and Matheson Way

March 15 at 9 a.m. near 131st Street and 112th Avenue

Police spoke to witnesses and examined video footage from the areas where the assaults took place.

"Through our investigation, we were able to determine that there was a vehicle involved," Det. Pat Bruni said Thursday.

"It had a very unique decal or symbol on it that certainly helped us with our investigation in locating the person that drove it."

Bruni said some victims initially told police they hadn't planned to come forward. He said it is important that any victim speak to police, who expect more victims to come forward.

"We believe there are still others out there that are going to be coming forward, and for that reason we're going to hold off on describing the nature of the sexual assaults."