Man wanted for alleged sex assault near Capilano Mall arrested

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman inside a business near Capilano Mall on Friday has been arrested, Edmonton police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Adam Basque, 28, after the attack near 101st Avenue and 50th Street.

Police say a man entered a business there at around 4:30 a.m. Friday, locked the doors behind him, and grabbed a female employee.

The woman was working alone at the time, and he tried to move her to an area at the back of the business. There was a struggle, and police say the man sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing on foot.

An arrest warrant was issued Saturday for Basque, who was wanted for sexual assault and unlawful confinement. Police described him as "dangerous" and said he should not be approached.

At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of 160th Avenue and 90th Street for reports of a suspicious person, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

Basque was found there and taken into custody.