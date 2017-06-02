Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for Leduc and Strathcona counties east of Edmonton.

Late Friday afternoon, meteorologists began tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 90 km/h.



At 5:30 p.m. Doppler radar showed the line stretching from Lamont to Tofield and moving toward the east at 60 km/h.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, also ended late in the afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.