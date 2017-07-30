A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for some areas west of Edmonton.

A thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind, rain and golf ball-sized hail is moving east, through Edson, towards Spruce Grove, according to Environment Canada.

Areas under a thunderstorm warning include Edson, Whitecourt, Fox Creek, Swan Hills, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe and Evansburg.

The storm is moving east at around 40 km/h.

Residents are asked to take cover if threatening weather approaches, and to move away from windows.

Some Twitter users shared photos of the storm passing through Edson on Sunday.

Eric Chan spotted loonie-sized hail in the area.

Size of the hail from the storm that passed through Edson. #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/3JiygY0nEm — @ec90

Severe thunderstorm has moved through Edson, now heading east with wajnings now for Evansburg-area #ABStorm https://t.co/3LNzBw3NhS — @HarvCBC

For the most updated weather information, visit Environment Canada's website.