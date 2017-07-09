A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Edmonton area after a sweltering weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park. The storms could produce damaging wind, hail and heavy rain.

There is the potential for some of these storms to produce a tornado, Environment Canada says. If conditions worsen, a tornado watch may be called.

Several other areas south of Edmonton are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

A heat warning also remains in effect for the Edmonton area, with temperatures expected to reach around 29 C Sunday.

Monday is expected to cool off, with a high of 23 C.