The legal guardians of an Alberta girl named Serenity who died in 2014 from injuries incurred while living with them are facing criminal charges.

A man and a woman each face one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life to the girl between May 3, 2013 and Sept. 18, 2014.

The charges were laid Oct. 5.

Four-year-old Serenity had been in living in a kinship placement with her relatives on a central Alberta reserve.

Despite repeated reports of abuse, full legal guardianship of Serenity and her two siblings had been awarded to her kinship caregivers, one year before she was admitted to hospital in September 2014.

She was suffering from catastrophic injuries, including a fractured skull and starvation. She was hypothermic. There were signs of sexual abuse.

She died four days later, on Sept. 27, 2014.

Serenity's caregivers said at the time she had fallen from a tire swing. But a forensic pediatrician determined her injuries were inconsistent with a fall.

A fatality inquiry has been ordered into her death once the criminal investigation has concluded.

'They could have done more'

In an interview Friday with CBC News, Serenity's mother said she is relieved that charges have been laid.

"I've been waiting to hear that for three years so it really hit home, really hit my heart. It was a really emotional day," she said.

She said RCMP visited her at her home Thursday night and told her that charges would finally be laid in the case. The Crown prosecutor said there would be no further charges pursued in the case due to a lack of evidence, she said.

She remains frustrated with the investigation. She wants the accused couple to face charges for the alleged abuse of her two other children.

​"I'm thankful, but in a way, I'm disappointed because they say there is not enough evidence to charge them with the abuse of my two older children abuse," she said.

"There was report after report made by workers about my children. I don't know what more evidence they need but I feel that they could have done more."

This photo of Serenity, taken by her mother, shows how thin the 4-year-old had become. She died several days after this photo was taken in September 2014. (Supplied)

Serenity's mother said she continues to wonder why it took more than three years for RCMP to level charges against her daughter's former caregivers.

"They say that they had to do a lot of paper shuffling and looking into things, but from what I know, they didn't start looking into anything until I went to the news," she said.

"The only time they started doing anything is when I shed light on what happened to my daughter. If I hadn't shed light on what happened to my daughter or if I didn't speak up, nothing would have been done.

"But I'm thankful that Serenity got her justice. She really needed that. I needed her to have that."

If convicted, Serenity's caregivers could face a maximum prison term of five years.