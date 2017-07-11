Police are working to determine if the two shootings are related. (CBC)

Edmonton police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night in separate incidents in the city's downtown core.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a complaint that a female had been shot in the area of 104th Street and 107th Avenue.

The victim went to a convenience store to get help, where she was treated before she was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The Edmonton Police Service responded to another weapons complaint just before 8 p.m. in an alley near 112th Street and 108th Avenue.

Witnesses said that a male was riding a bicycle when he was reportedly shot, according to police. He was treated and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the EPS or Crime Stoppers.