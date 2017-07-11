Edmonton police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night in separate incidents in the city's downtown core.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a complaint that a female had been shot in the area of 104th Street and 107th Avenue.
The victim went to a convenience store to get help, where she was treated before she was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
The Edmonton Police Service responded to another weapons complaint just before 8 p.m. in an alley near 112th Street and 108th Avenue.
Witnesses said that a male was riding a bicycle when he was reportedly shot, according to police. He was treated and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are working to determine if the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the EPS or Crime Stoppers.