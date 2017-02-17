An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton, Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 55th Street and 146th Avenue in the Casselman neighbourhood at about 10 p.m.

The pedestrian, an 86-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital where she later died of her injuries, police said.

EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the fatality, but have provided no further details on the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the collision to contact them or Crime Stoppers.