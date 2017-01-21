Vans and trucks collided in heavy fog outside Boyle, a village 145 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Saturday morning.

Eight vehicles, including four semi-tractor trailers, were involved in three collisions at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 55, RCMP said in a press release.

In the first crash, RCMP said a semi-truck was crossing Highway 55 when it was struck by a van. Two trucks also collided at the same place.

RCMP were asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 63 and 55 until the scene was cleared. (RCMP)

A short distance away, another van and three semi-trucks were entangled on the roads.

An RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, said they were waiting until the scene could be cleared before reporting injuries.

RCMP were asking motorists to avoid the intersection while they investigated.

Thick fog was being reported in the surrounding areas and a fog advisory was issued for central and eastern parts of Alberta.