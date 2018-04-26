Semi rollover spills diesel onto highway near Grande Prairie

A semi-truck rolled on a highway near Grande Prairie on Thursday evening, spilling diesel fuel on the road.

RCMP said the driver wasn't injured in the crash, which happened at about 6:10 p.m. on Highway 672 and Range Road 74.

The truck was carrying two tankers of diesel fuel, which police said are leaking. Hazmat crews are assisting with cleanup, along with police, the fire department and environmental services.

The cleanup is expected to take several hours. Traffic has been stopped in both directions, so police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.